Liam Harrison looks back at his “old school” days, becoming UK’s top 59-kilogram fighter against Yogendra Parekh

As he awaits his highly anticipated return to action, Liam Harrison looked back at his run during his early years as a fighter in the UK, where he was considered and ranked as the number one fighter in the nation at the 59-kilogram weight class.

On November 14, 2023, Harrison published a video of his fight against Yogendra Parekh in 2003 and narrated how he reached the pound-for-pound by climbing up in four weight divisions to chase the money fights and prove that he is one of the best fighters in the world even at a young age.

The caption read:

“Old school … 21 years ago winning the UK number 1 spot at 59kg.Went on to hold the UK number spot at 59kg, 61.5, 63.5 and 66.7 …didn’t have any business fighting as high as 66.7 tho tbh I was always way smaller, even tho I did it a lot just cos there was a lot of big money fights at that weight. I even fought as high as 70kg 3 times and somehow won 2x at that weight but the 3rd time was a ridiculous idea and was against the best fighter on the planet at that weight and I got stopped 🤦🏻‍♂️. Lesson learned the hard way ha. #muaythai #oldschool #throwback #fightsport #fighterslife”

In the video, Harrison was lighting up his opponent with strong and hard combinations of kicks and punches that snapped back the head of Parekh multiple times. Due to the damage he inflicted throughout the entirety of the fight, he was able to secure the victory and claim the title as the best Muay Thai fighter in the U.K.

Despite his success in the lower divisions, the 38-year-old still moved up in weight to face the best opposition possible, but he was quickly humbled by a fighter whom he referred to as ‘the best fighter on the planet’ in his ONE Championship debut.

That person was Petchmorakot Petchyindee, as he instantly humbled him and forced him to return to his natural division. Petchmorakot was also a former four-time ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

The ‘Hitman’ intends to make a comeback in early 2024 after a lengthy layoff due to his injury from his first-round TKO defeat courtesy of Nong-O Hama in their August 2022 showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Currently, there is no official date and no opponent lined up for the Bad Company representative, but a fight with any other ranked contenders in the bantamweight division, like Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex, is possible.