“Nine weeks time we go again” - Liam Harrison confirms return to action in early 2024

The target return date of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison has been declared via a social media post on November 15, 2023. Harrison published a clip of his signature elbows that he landed against his opponent, which dropped him down the canvas.

Harrison sent a strong message throughout the division by captioning his Instagram post with:

“2 4 1 special offer on elbows …9 weeks time we go again. #thecomeback #onechampionship #knockout #elbow”

Counting on the date he revealed in the caption, ‘Hitman’ wants to return in mid-January 2024 and is looking for a fight against another ranked contender in the weight class. He is currently sitting in the fourth spot in the division.

The 38-year-old last fought in August 2022, when he challenged former champion Nong-O Hama for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. However, he failed to get the job done as the Thai legend handed him with a first-round TKO loss.

Harrison not only sustained his third promotional defeat in that match with Nong-O, but he also sustained an injury after tearing ligaments in his knee that forced him to miss over a year of action to recover and rehabilitate because he needed to undergo surgery.

Among the leading names that could potentially be Harrison’s next opponent are number three-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex and number two-rated divisional challenger Felipe Lobo. A win for the British superstar against either of the two could lead him toward another world title shot, this time against his fellow British compatriot Jonathan Haggerty.

The Bad Company representative holds a record of two wins and three losses under the world’s largest martial arts organization, as his two victories were over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai.