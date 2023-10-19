History in the making: Liam Harrison wants to make ONE Championship return inside Lumpinee Stadium

The main goal of British combat sports superstar Liam Harrison when he joined ONE Championship in 2018 was to capture a world title and add to his already stacked pile of accolades.

That is, of course, his long-term goal. But for now, the ‘Hitman’ would like to achieve something historic in the foreseeable future in the world’s largest martial arts organization. He wants to become the first-ever fighter from his country to compete and get a victory in three different legendary Muay Thai stadiums in Thailand.

In his latest appearance on a South China Morning Post interview on YouTube, Harrison voiced out his desire to return to action and compete in the new Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to add another feather to his cap.

The Bad Company representative said:

“I’d like to [fight in the new Lumpinee Boxing Stadium]. I fought in the old Lumpinee and I fought in Rajadamnern. So I think if I fight in this one, and get a win, I’d be the first U.K. fighter to win in this one, the old Lumpinee, and the Rajadamnern.”

Harrison is now fully recovered from the torn ligaments he sustained from his loss to Nong-O Hama in August 2022, which resulted in a first-round TKO defeat. It was his first world title opportunity in ONE Championship, and he has since been raring to get back in action.

The 38-year-old fighter out of Leeds, England, is looking to make a comeback at the start of next year as he looks to book a fight with any contender in the bantamweight division. This will help Harrison gauge his form, and a win can inch him closer to another title shot.

If he does get a comeback victory, he can demand an all-British ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship showdown with Jonathan Haggerty, which would be a dream headline for ONE Championship’s first-ever card in England.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.