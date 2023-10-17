Liam Harrison won’t rush world title aspirations against Jonathan Haggerty: “I need to get myself back in there”

Despite dreaming of glory in ONE Championship, British combat sports legend Liam Harrison isn’t rushing a championship clash with compatriot and newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The ‘Hitman’ explained in his interview with South China Morning Post in a video uploaded onto their YouTube channel that he is fully aware that there are contenders in line for ‘The General’ and wants to earn his way to it instead of bypassing anyone in the division.

Harrison also said that he must first regain his old self before facing Haggerty, as he stated:

“That won’t sit right with me. There’s other people in the line, there’s a queue and everything. Right now, I need to get myself back in there, get a good win under my belt and then we can look at that fight [versus Haggerty].”

The Bad Company representative has fought against some of the best talent on offer in the martial arts organization thus far, winning two of them against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

The 38-year-old veteran’s latest fight ended in a first-round TKO defeat at the hands of Nong-O Hama in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, where he challenged him for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

That loss also left him with torn ligaments, which needed surgery and an extended period of recovery. Harrison just recently got back to full training and looks to book a fight before the year ends.

On the other hand, Jonathan Haggerty will vie for a second world title belt in another sport as he faces ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3.

The entire card will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.