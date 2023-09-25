“Never been so hungry to get back” - Liam Harrison hyped to return after witnessing Superlek-Rodtang classic

The combat sports community, particularly Muay Thai fans and personalities, tuned in to the 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai super fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 as it finally went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this past Friday.

It was hailed as the biggest fight in Muay Thai history, as both are still in the prime years of their professional careers. Additionally, both are world champions, with Rodtang being the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and Superlek currently reigning as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

The main event attraction of ONE Friday Fights 34 delivered an action-packed match that ended with a debatable unanimous decision victory for Superlek. It was Rodtang's his first-ever Muay Thai loss under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Aside from the entertaining card headlined by the Rodtang-Superlek showdown, several ONE Championship athletes came out to watch it live inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. One of them is Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison, who was present ringside to witness the groundbreaking match.

In the aftermath of the event, ‘The Hitman’ posted a clip of him during the event when the camera panned on him for a few seconds of screen time. He captioned the Instagram post with:

“Had an amazing time last night at the fights. I don’t know why everyone is carrying on and arguing with people they don’t even know all over the internet about the result 🤣… relax …no titles changed hands, nobody was seriously hurt and we all got to witness 2 of the greatest athletes on the planet go toe to toe in an incredible battle for our entertainment. It was an amazing fight but what was even more amazing was that @muangthai_pk Vs @yodlekpetch_oratchariya was even more brutal and more crazy and more action packed 🤯 Never been so hungry to get back amongst the action in all my life after last night. Thank you @yodchatri and @onechampionship for the amazing seats and hospitality as always and for pushing our sport into the stratosphere behind all our wildest dreams. #onechampionship #muaythai”

Because of the elite Muay Thai action throughout the card and the incredible atmosphere inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Stadium, the Bad Company representative was enthusiastic about his return and competing again with ONE Championship.

Currently, he is still recovering from the torn ligaments he suffered during his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight against then-world champion Nong-O Hama, where he also suffered a first-round TKO defeat in the opening round of the match.

Just recently, Harrison posted a clip of him during training as he threw powerful kicks and punches on the pad to show great progress in his rehabilitation. He targets getting a world title shot against newly minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and British compatriot Jonathan Haggerty.