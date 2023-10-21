Liam Harrison says Liam Nolan must forget knockout to Sinsamut in rematch: “It all depends on how he bounces back”

A pivotal lightweight Muay Thai rematch is included on the ONE Fight Night 16 card on November 3 that is set to go down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as Liam Nolan takes on Sinsamut Klinmee.

Nolan and Sinsamut previously fought in July 2022 at ONE 159, where the latter scored a second-round highlight-reel knockout against the former. It will be an interesting bout because Nolan wants redemption over the Thai, while Sinsamut wants to reassert his mastery over the English superstar.

One particular athlete who will keep an eye on the match is former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison, as he will be supporting his British compatriot to even his head-to-head record with a former tormentor.

The ‘Hitman’ expressed his excitement for the upcoming showdown between the two lightweight Muay Thai contenders, but he also gave out an important piece of advice to the 26-year-old: bury the memory of his devastating knockout defeat so he can focus on the task ahead.

Harrison told this in his most recent ONE Championship interview and said:

“Now this is a great fight. I can get behind this one. I like Liam. I’d like him to win. But it all depends on how he bounces back from the knockout the last time these two met. That was a heavy knockout."

“Is that going to be hovering around Nolan’s head? I hope not. But if it is, it will be another hard night for him.”

Nolan and Sinsamut have an almost identical record under the world’s largest martial arts organization, with three wins and three losses and three wins and two losses, respectively.

Meanwhile, Harrison is looking to make a triumphant comeback inside the circle before the year ends as he tries to fast-track his world title aspirations with reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.