“What a powerhouse”- Fans ready to see aggressive Liam Harrison back in action at ONE Championship

After witnessing the intense super fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, 2023, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium where he was sitting ringside, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison is raring to get back to action.

Another reason for Harrison to fight again is to have another world title opportunity against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who happens to be his fellow British compatriot. The two have shared their dismay against each other on social media multiple times already.

‘The Hitman’ last fought in August 2022 when he challenged former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 and suffered a first-round TKO loss. He also sustained multiple tears in his ligaments, which have sidelined him for over a year now.

But now, the 38-year-old is cleared to go back to full training and has since shared multiple clips of his training sessions, especially when he is doing pad work. In a recent video posted by ONE Championship, they featured Harrison and asked the fans who he should face next.

““Hitman” is looking for a target 🎯 Who’s next for Liam Harrison? @liambadco⁠”

This post by the world’s largest martial arts organization prompted multiple responses from fans worldwide and pitted Harrison against other top fighters in the division. Opponent ideas from Instagram users @monv_1991, @aldrinfpano, @jayd19841, @aitchx, and @kkz_442_ spearheaded the comment section with opponent ideas:

“Harrison v Carillo would be lit.”

“Nong O”

“Seksan”

“It’s gotta be the nong o rematch”

“Harrison Vs Haggerty”

On the other hand, some fans were amazed by the sharpness and incredible combinations executed by the Bad Company representative, as users @scottnicholls_88 and @shanemyers6438 commented:

“What a power house”

“Looking strong”

Regardless of who the British combat sports superstar faces next, it will be a guaranteed banger because of his aggressive and all-out style that gives the maximum entertainment to ONE Championship fans.