Look back at Shamil Gasanov’s slick submission finish of Kim Jae Woong ahead of ONE Fight Night 12

Undefeated Dagestani submission expert Shamil Gasanov is slated to face former ONE featherweight world title challenger and BJJ icon Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday. Taking place in the co-main event of the night, this battle of grappling specialists will surely be something fans of the ground game will salivate to watch.

Ahead of his clash with Tonon, Shamil Gasanov was featured in an Instagram video by ONE Championship:

"Shamil Gasanov made his name KNOWN in his ONE debut 😤 Can the Dagestani wrestler outgrapple BJJ giant Garry Tonon on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo? @shamilcobra"

The video was of Gasanov's ONE Championship debut where he only needed two minutes to submit South Korean superstar Kim Jae Woong with a rear-naked choke. Being one of the latest successful exports to come out of Dagestan, 'The Cobra' utilizes his strong sambo style of grappling and mixes it with crushing jiu- jitsu. With nine out of his 13 wins coming by way of submission, it's safe to say that the 27-year-old Russian strangler has a penchant for tapping people out.

As for his opponent, Garry Tonon, 'The Lion Killer' is one of the very first submission grapplers in history to reach household name status. Before fully transitioning into MMA in 2017, the BJJ icon was instrumental in introducing sport jiu-jitsu to the mainstream.

Tonon is a former IBJJF world champion, Pan American champion, and five-time EBI world champion. Together with his teammates in the legendary Danaher Death Squad, 'The Lion Killer' helped reinvent the effectiveness of leglocks in submission grappling and, by extension, MMA.

'The Cobra' vs. 'The Lion Killer' is an interesting bout that could go in one or two directions. On one hand, this fight could turn into a dizzying submission battle considering both competitors' grappling backgrounds. On the other hand, however, the same backgrounds could cause the two to cancel each other out on the ground and we'll then see a Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots fight on the feet.

Shamil Gasanov vs. Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Luminee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

