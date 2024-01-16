“I’d like to be an absolute classic” - Liam Harrison wants one last barnburner against Seksan before calling it a career

Liam Harrison has had his fair share of Muay Thai drama, yet he wants one more banger before he eventually decides to hang up his bloodied gloves.

The legendary British fighter already had memorable matchups against Muangthai PK Saenchai, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Mehdi Zatout, and the legendary pair of Nong-O Hama and Saenchai.

There is one more fighter, though, that Harrison wants to trade shots with, and that is the iconic Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said he wants to retire in the best way possible and feels that Seksan is the only man capable of giving him that one last barnburner.

Liam Harrison said:

"You’re always going to get an absolute war with him, and if it's going to be my last fight I'd like it to be an absolute classic. I think he's the guy who'll be able to provide that for me.”

Harrison is one of the most exciting fighters of all time, and his tally of three Muay Thai world titles, on top of 90 career wins, makes him among the premier fighters of the United Kingdom.

Seksan, meanwhile, has 201 career wins and four Muay Thai world titles to his name. ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ is also a perfect 8-0 in ONE Championship.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison has always targeted Seksan as his final adversary

Liam Harrison knows the limitations of his body, and he feels that more than two decades at the top of the flight is enough for him to call it a career.

The 38-year-old has been fighting since 1999 and was one of the first British fighters to have a successful career in the United Kingdom and in Thailand.

Having seen Seksan go through a similar path, Harrison always felt that he and the Thai legend would someday cross paths.

Harrison tweeted back in December 2023 that Seksan was always the man he wanted to have a final fight against.

“The only fight I want to come back to is Seksan, then I’ll retire. I wanna go out in style vs a legend in an absolute blaze of glory. Any other fight that’s offered I don’t think I’m interested.”