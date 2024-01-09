The world of professional sports is definitely an exciting one especially if a certain athlete is showing himself to be one of the next breakthrough stars.

However, it also stands to reason that those who have been in the industry for quite some time will be feeling the effects of the greatest opponent in human history - Father Time.

In the case of ONE Championship Muay Thai star Liam Harrison, he has seen it all and done it all in combat sports and knows that Father Time is hot on his heels after a stunning career that began in England in 1999.

At 38 years old, Harrison is still viewed as a major force in the Muay Thai scene as he is currently ranked No. 4 on the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings and is still as strong as ever.

Harrison shared on his Instagram account that his knee has been at its best in nearly four years and the first time that he has been “pain-free” in that same amount of time.

What might be next for Liam Harrison?

Fans have been hoping for him to be one of the next challengers for either of Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai or kickboxing world championship, though Harrison himself shot down such thoughts.

But had he been younger and in his prime, Harrison believes he would have blitzed through Haggerty quite easily.

With him feeling his best and nearing retirement, it would not be surprising for Harrison to challenge a handful of elite-level talent in the hopes of going out on top.