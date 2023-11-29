No matter how great a professional athlete is, ‘Father Time’ will forever be undefeated, and British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison is cognizant of that fact as his career is closer to its end rather than its beginning.

A veteran of over a hundred-plus bouts, Harrison is fully aware of his own mortality in the fight game. While fans are hopeful that he can still take on the greatest fighters of the current generation, ‘Hitman’ knows all too well where his skills are these days.

When asked about how a bout between him and fellow countryman Jonathan Haggerty would turn out, Harrison said the following to the South China Morning Post:

“As fun as it would be and I still think even when I'm now I'm old as s**t I still think it would be a 50/50 fight. You got to f***ing put it slightly in his favor, he's younger, he's fresher, he's taken less damage, and you know what, I mean I'm just telling it as it is here, five to six years ago or you put me in my mid 20s versus this Haggerty in his mid 20s and I'd f***ing blitz all day long. But I'm not that guy anymore, do you know what I mean?”

What is next for Liam Harrison?

Harrison, ranked as the No.4-best fighter in the ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai division, is coming off a loss to Nong-O Hama in August of last year, though he did have a magical come-from-behind win against Muangthai PK. Saenchai prior to that bout.

‘Hitman’ will have his shot at redemption as he gets to be the opponent for former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in his Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12, 2024.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live on US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.