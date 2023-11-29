Any pro fighter worth their weight in gold will always be on the lookout for an opportunity to fight on the bigger cards of any promotion, and Liam Harrison is no different.

The English Muay Thai star has been pining to get his name even more established in the eyes of ONE Championship fans, and he believes that fighting on an American card is going to be the way forward for him.

Harrison expounded on his thoughts in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“But yeah I'd love to get on one of American cards. That's, that's one of things I'd love to do. Obviously, win this fight, hopefully possibly get one American cards.”

What does Liam Harrison have on his plate in the meantime?

‘The Hitman’ has remained one of the most recognizable names on ONE Championship’s roster thanks to his exciting manner of fighting. At the same time, fans see him as one of the promotion’s best Muay Thai stars after he pulled off a come-from-behind win against Muangthai PK. Saenchai at ONE 156 in April 2022.

Additionally, Liam Harrison has also since spoken about who fellow Englishman and reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty should face next in defense of his title.

Harrison is currently scheduled to be former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker’s opponent at ONE Fight Night 18 in the Brazilian’s Muay Thai debut.

ONE Fight Night 18 is available live on US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America on January 12.