English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison has fought a who’s who list throughout his career that started back in 1999, and fans have continued to clamor for him to fight in even more high-profile fights - particularly against Jonathan Haggerty.

Fan interest in such a bout would certainly make sense for ONE Championship, as both men come from the same country and have a laundry list of elite-level fights.

However, Harrison has been completely aware of his own mortality in the fight game, and though he admitted that he would have given Haggerty his money’s worth, ‘The Hitman’ is simply not that man anymore because Father Time is quickly calling his name.

Harrison would open up his thoughts even more in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I think it'll be stupid on my part to just because f***ing Haggerty said some things and just to go jump in the ring with him when I'm 38 years old and he's f***ing in his mid-20s, it wouldn't make sense and then put my legacy on the line like that. I think it's just stupid to be honest.”

What does Liam Harrison’s immediate future look like?

The veteran of over 100 fights will have the responsibility of welcoming former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker to the world of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 18 in January.

‘The Hitman’ believes that a win over Lineker will have him on track to fight on one of the promotion’s four confirmed US cards in 2024.

Harrison is completely aware that his career is much closer to its end than its beginning, and while beating Lineker could see him get back into the title picture, Harrison is completely content with where his legacy is at.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live on US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.