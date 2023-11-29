Defining what makes a fighter continue to ply his craft in the world of combat sports differs from athlete to athlete, and most of the time, it is because of the pursuit of that ever-elusive world championship.

But for British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison, he is considering that pursuit of glory to be in the rear-view mirror nowadays as he is closer to calling it a career than its beginning because of his age.

‘The Hitman’ explained as much in an interview with the South China Morning Post and what his future could look like sooner rather than later:

“I’d fight Lineker, I’d fight Seksan, maybe get another couple in before years or whatever, and then I can just sail off into the sunset and go sip pina coladas in the middle of some beach that I can find in England or in Blackpool beach with donkeys walking past me. So yeah, I’d like to do that, I'm not bothered about chasing titles.”

What is currently in front of Liam Harrison?

Harrison has become one of the Singapore-based combat sports promotion’s most must-watch fighters thanks to his exciting style of fighting and never-back-down mindset.

This can be best exemplified in his come-from-behind victory over Muangthai PK. Saenchai at ONE 156 in April 2022.

As for who will be his next opponent, the man fighting out of Leeds, England, will have the task of welcoming former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker to the world of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12 in the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 18 is available live on US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America