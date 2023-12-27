“I wanna go out in style” - British legend Liam Harrison targets Seksan barnburner for his martial arts swansong

British combat sports superstar Liam Harrison has set his final goal as a martial artist by calling out one of the Muay Thai legends, Seksan Or Kwanmuang in his last fight as a professional fighter.

Harrison made this announcement on his Twitter account recently and stated that he would retire after that dream fight of his.

He tweeted:

“The only fight I want to come back to is Seksan ..,then I’ll retire .,..I wanna go out in style vs a legend in an absolute blaze of glory …..any other fight that’s offered I don’t think I’m interested.”

Harrison and Seksan are both legends of the sport and have won multiple world titles around the world. Both are now competing under the world’s largest martial arts organization, but they have contrasting fates.

The ‘Hitman’ sports a record of two wins and was a one-time world title challenger, while ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ has won all eight of his fights in ONE Championship, with his most recent over River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It capped off Seksan’s successful 2023 after previously beating Tyson Harrison, Silviu Vitez, Sean Clancy, Nathan Bendon, Isaac Araya, Amir Naseri, and Karim Bennoui.

Liam Harrison to face former ONE bantamweight MMA champion John Lineker in Muay Thai match

After almost a year of layoff due to the injury, he suffered in his world title fight with Nong-O in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison is scheduled to meet former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai match on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18.

The Bad Company representative is set to welcome the ‘Hands of Stone’ in the sport, and he aims to use this fight to redeem himself and return to the win column. Harrison’s last taste of victory was in April 2022 at ONE 156, where he TKO’ed Muangthai PK Saenchai in the opening round of their match.