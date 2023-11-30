“I counted 17 dead bodies” - Fans in utter fear and amazement of Liam Harrison’s soul-crushing kicks

Whether during fights against his opponents or in training hitting the pads with his trainers, Liam Harrison has been giving his best and displaying his lethal power. He once again showed this in a recent video published on Instagram.

Ahead of his return fight with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship posted a short clip of him in training.

Because of his always all-out approach, ‘The Hitman’ has earned himself countless fans all over the world, and this particular video was no different because users @viraltimecapsule, @mattfletch12, @benjaminbalasian, and @marcusvinicius_atlantic were in awe and terrified at the same time for his shot-gun-sounding kicks.

They commented:

“I counted 17 dead bodies.”

“Can someone remix this? Can feel a beat coming on”

“Monster kicks”

“Looks like a dance🔥🔥”

Although the British superstar is coming off a first-round TKO loss against former world champion Nong-O Hama in his previous fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, he’s still one of the most respected and exciting fighters on the planet.

Fans excited to see Liam Harrison fight John Lineker in Muay Thai ruleset

After over a year of hiatus due to the recovery and rehabilitation of his injured knee, Harrison is now officially back in action as he is set to face the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Linker in a Muay Thai contest.

The two superstars are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 18 card on January 12 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming clash has hyped up the fans.

Instagram users @davemorrison2021 and @iihatetristann are looking forward to the showdown, with the former siding with Harrison and the latter not deciding to pick the winner because he’s a fan of both fighters.

They commented:

“Liam far too technical for JL. Both legends of course.”

“Mannn i love both these dudes i don’t wanna see them fight 😢”

ONE Fight Night 18 goes down on January 12 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.