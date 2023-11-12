“Watching you strike gives me goosebumps” - Fans ready to see Liam Harrison return to his explosive self at ONE Championship

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison is now fully recovered from the injury he sustained in his fight against Nong-O Hama in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The British combat sports superstar suffered from torn ligaments in his right knee simultaneously with the loss to the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Due to the extent of the injury, he was sidelined for over a year to recuperate.

Currently, he is cleared to return to full training, and he even gave everyone a glimpse of his fantastic technique in a short clip that he and coach Andrew Howson published on Instagram. The veteran athlete was seen hitting the pads with his patented combinations.

It was captioned with:

“Day 3 of fight camp for @liambadco getting ready for his return to @onechampionship and safe to say he’s flying and my insides are ruined already 🤣 Just the start and proper excited to see him sharpen up and get even faster and stronger in the coming weeks! Hitman 2.0 incoming 💥”

The ‘Hitman’ showed no sign of an athlete who just got off a nasty injury; instead, he showcased the incredible strength and power that fans are looking for. Speaking of fans, Harrison has got everyone hyped for his possible comeback inside the Circle soon as Instagram users @societyisbackwards, @hw_je94, @matt_fitness_pt11, @tiffmurphy21, @jbmachine3x, and @ravenscombativesireland flooded the comment section with excitement.

They commented:

“watching you strike gives me goosebumps”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I’m here for it #king”

“Terrifying power and speed I love it 🔥💪”

“Absolute machine 🙌”

“Liam is trying to decapitate everyone with every strike. He is a monster.”

“Very dynamic 👊👊🔥🔥”

Screenshot of fans' comments about Liam Harrison

The 38-year-old ranks as the No. 4 contender in the division, which makes him a potential challenger for the reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who currently holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titles.

Harrison and Haggerty could potentially headline the inaugural event of the world’s largest martial arts organization in the UK and set up an all-British world title mega showdown in front of their home fans.