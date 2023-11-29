“He hits like a f***king train” – Liam Harrison says Nong-O Hama can’t handle Nico Carrillo’s power in four-ounce gloves

ONE Championship superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is high on 25-year-old Scottish sensation ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo. The 38-year-old British Muay Thai icon says his younger contemporary is an absolute beast in the ring, with otherworldly power that no man can withstand.

That theory will be put to the test when Carrillo steps into the ONE Championship ring for his first fight on the main roster against an absolute legend.

Carrillo is set to face longtime former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama, at the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 46 this December.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison said Nong-O Hama can expect to be in a world of hurt against the younger ‘King of the North’.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I don't want him to hit him too bad but he's just going to be so much bigger, he's going to be like a house compared to him, and like in 8-ounce gloves under full Muay Thai, you can hide away. But there's nowhere to hide in them four-ounce gloves and if Nico hits you he hits like a f***king train.”

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison gearing up for exciting Muay Thai contest in highly anticipated return

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison makes his much-awaited return to action following a knee injury that has left him sidelined for over a year.

Harrison will make his return at ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video, which also goes down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, on Friday, January 12th.

‘Hitman’ takes on former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in a Muay Thai contest.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.