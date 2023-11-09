Superlek wants to carry on ferocious streak, targets sixth fight of 2023: “I’m ready for anything”

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is yearning for a return to competition following his epic win over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34 this past September.

That evening, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion unlocked a new achievement in his career by becoming the first person to hand ‘The Iron Man’ a defeat in ONE Championship.

Though he would have gained the latter’s gold if he had met his end on the scales, the Thai superstar stresses that the victory has only made him more eager to taste success on the global stage again.

Speaking at ONE Fight Night 16 last week, Superlek had this to say to the South China Morning Post on his short-term goals:

“It’s actually up to Chatri. I’m ready for anything. A fight, a fight for the title, everything.”

Watch the interview here:

With some epic cards lined up for the remaining eight weeks of the year, there is time for the 28-year-old striking genius to get at least one more fight in his books.

Moreover, with an eye for producing the spectacular – knockouts or firefights that go the distance – Superlek should be one of the first names on the matchmakers' list should they seek another striking clinic to close out another record-breaking year for the promotion.

2023 has been a magical year for the Thai, after all, as he started the year by claiming the vacant flyweight kickboxing world title with a dominant performance over Spanish firecracker Daniel Puertas.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative added three highlight-reel victories to his gallery against Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov before his majestic display over Rodtang inside The Mecca of Muay Thai in September.

Rewatch their Muay Thai slugfest at ONE Friday Fights 34 on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.