Nabil Anane recalls when he started to train in Muay Thai

Nabil Anane detailed why he began training in Muay Thai.

Anane started his combat sports journey at a young age, beginning with karate and taekwondo. At eleven years old, the Algerian fighter transitioned to Muay Thai because of his father’s recommendation. The 19-year-old briefly told the story in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“After that, my father wanted me to try Muay Thai. When I tried Muay Thai, I liked it the most. So I left karate and taekwondo and trained exclusively in Muay Thai since then.”

Nabil Anane made a career out of his dad’s suggestion. He now holds a professional Muay Thai record of 33-4-1, with added experience in kickboxing, Karate, Taekwondo, and Lethwei. He looks to continue building his legacy in ONE Championship, where he recently signed. The nineteen-year-old is scheduled to make his promotional debut later this week.

ONE has a lot of respect for Anane, which was shown by who they matched up against for his debut. On June 23, the nineteen-year-old will fight Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in a Muay Thai bout. Superlek holds a promotional Muay Thai record of 6-0.

Anane must overcome Superlek’s world-class skills and peak shape, as the Thai superstar has won two kickboxing bouts this year. After defeating Daniel Puertas in January, the kickboxing world champion last fought on March 24, taking out Danial Williams with a third-round knockout.

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane is scheduled for ONE Friday Fights 22 on Friday, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

