Nabil Anane never dreamed he would become a pro Muay Thai fighter: “I just did it for fun”

For surging Muay Thai prodigy Nabil Anane, becoming a professional fighter was never in the cards.

As one of the youngest WBC Muay Thai world champions, Anane has become one of the most menacing strikers on the planet. He’s collected gold-plated belts in two divisions, including at the 126-pound weight limit and then at 135 pounds, to earn a contract with ONE Championship this year.

However, his current status as a WBC Muay Thai world champion wasn’t planned at all. As he retells the story, the 19-year-old initially dabbled in the sport just to have fun.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the towering 6”2 champion said:

“When I started training Muay Thai, I just did it for fun. But when I realized I was doing very well, I started to have a lot more confidence, until eventually, I was fighting for real. I got really good at it.”

On June 23, Anane will be introduced on the global stage with a blockbuster Muay Thai matchup against No. 1 flyweight contender and current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

This incredible fight will take place at ONE Friday Fights 22 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The winner of this event would potentially face Muay Thai king ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a world title clash in the foreseeable future.

Superlek, as many fans know, is considered one of the best strikers on the planet. If Nabil Anane could put even a single dent in his name, he’s got the potential to be a big superstar in ONE Championship.

Watch ONE Friday Fights 22 live on ONE Championship’s free YouTube channel at 8:30 am EDT.

Poll : 0 votes