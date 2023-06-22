19-year-old Nabil Anane is living out his dream by fighting in ONE Championship

Even before he makes his ONE Championship debut this week, 19-year-old Nabil Anane already feels like a winner, having the chance to live out his dream to fight for a big organization.

The Pattaya-born Algerian fighter is to collide with Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok. The two are featured in a flyweight Muay Thai clash, part of an 11-fight offering happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 6-foot-2 Nabil Anane shared that it was his dream to fight under ONE and he is excited to finally realize it.

He said:

“I was like ‘Wow this organization is a very big organization. I want to fight there one day when I grow up.’ And now, the time has come. I’m very happy to be chasing my dreams in ONE, step by step. I’m coming."

Nabil Anane is out to make it a winning debut for him, training under the guidance of coach and ONE veteran Mehdi Zatout at Venum Training Center in Pattaya.

He is also getting help from top-tier teammates like former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov and former lightweight Muay Thai title contender Sinsamut Klinmee.

The Algerian fighter recognizes the tough challenge that awaits him at ONE Friday Fights 22 but is undeterred by it and is aiming to shock and awe.

Superlek, meanwhile, is looking to preserve his standing as the No. 1 contender in the division and stay on track in his push to become a two-sport ONE world champion. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is also the holder of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, which he successfully defended once again in March.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will be aired for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

