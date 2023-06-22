Nabil Anane shares the best piece of advice he got from trainer Mehdi Zatout

As he makes his ONE Championship debut this week, 19-year-old striker Nabil Anane is being guided by his team, led by head coach and ONE veteran Mehdi Zatout.

The Pattaya-born Algerian fighter will battle Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a flyweight Muay Thai clash, part of ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Recognizing that he faces an uphill battle in his maiden outing, Nabil Anane has been training hard at Venum Training Center under Zatout, who he said has been doing everything to prepare him well, including giving advice to build his confidence.

He shared with ONE Championship in an interview:

“It’s the same advice as always, to just do my best. Do my best in training and in the fight. Just give it my all in everything I do. The best advice he can give is when I’m in the ring.”

At 6-foot-2, Nabil Anane will be looking to capitalize on his height and reach advantage over 5-foot-7 Superlek.

While still young in his combat sports career, the Algerian fighter has already created quite a ripple. Before joining ONE, he won the IFMA Amateur World Championship in 2017 and last year he became the youngest-ever WBC Muay Thai world champion.

He hopes to extend that success now that he is fighting under ONE Championship. Waiting for him at ONE Friday Fights 22 is Superlek, who is the No. 1 contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is also the weight class’ kickboxing world champion and is fresh from another successful title defense back in March by knocking out Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, which will be aired for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, Superlek hopes to get a win and then after finally land a title showdown with reigning flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

