Liam Harrison says Superlek will ‘have a tough night at the office’ against Nabil Anane

Brit striking icon Liam Harrison believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 will leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a victory. However, he doesn’t expect the Thai to be in cruise control against a fighter of Nabil Anane’s skill set and reach.

The two fighters meet in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup set to serve as the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23.

Superlek arrives in the form of his life, picking up five successive victories, including a couple of flyweight kickboxing world title wins.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative has long desired to be a two-sport ONE world champion. Another massive win on fight night could seal his date against Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the latter’s Muay Thai belt.

Liam Harrison certainly believes that will be the case. However, the Leeds native warned the Thai dynamo that he might have to work his socks off before leaving the world-renowned venue with his hand raised.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison said:

“Anyone Anane fights is going to have a tough night at the office. Usually, people as tall and slim like Anane are quite fragile, but that’s not the case with him.”

Anane, who stands at 188-centimeters tall, can put the ONE world champion in trouble if he maintains his distance and picks his shot accurately.

The 19-year-old has been training alongside some of the biggest stars in the striking realm, so Liam Harrison remains excited to see what he produces in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23.

ONE Friday Fights 22, available on the promotion’s YouTube page live and for free, will be headlined between Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao’s war for the interim strawweight Muay Thai crown.

