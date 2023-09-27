“Game plan going on this fight was brilliant” - Fans see Superlek’s genius in stunning decision win over Rodtang

Superlek Kiatmoo9 was a purveyor of sheer violence when he went up against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon last Friday at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Only so often do fans get a glimpse of an iconic high-profile matchup in combat sports.

The non-title fight between Rodtang vs. Superlek certainly delivered in terms of hype, drama, and violence. Both fighters gave the perfect firefight and fought hard for three full rounds, but Superlek ultimately came out on top.

The undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion packed on the power, delivering a gritty performance from start to end to defeat one of the most indestructible strikers in Muay Thai, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Despite the fight’s brevity, it was an incredibly entertaining brawl.

ONE Championship commemorated Superlek’s victory with an Instagram reel that said:

“The knees just kept coming 😵 @superlek789.”

Fight fans across the spectrum all agree that Superlek’s knees were the difference-maker in achieving the decision.

In Muay Thai, knees and kicks are certainly scored higher than punches, but what else could have persuaded the judges to give Superlek the win?

Check out some fan analyses below:

Superlek’s desperation to find the finish spoke volumes in this matchup. Getting the knockdown in the third round, threw off Rodtang’s rising momentum almost immediately. This analysis however, has been disputed by many others.

With the fight ending so controversially, the pair will just have to settle their differences again in a potential rematch, which might take place this December at ONE 165 in Qatar.