"What the flying f***" - Demetrious Johnson shocked at Rodtang vs. Superlek result

The entire martial arts world buzzed with excitement on Friday night, as two of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of the modern day went to war for three full rounds, and the action simply did not disappoint.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon locked horns with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday.

The highly anticipated Muay Thai superfight did not disappoint, as Rodtang and Superlek gave each other their best shots.

In the end, Superlek took home a unanimous decision victory for his efforts after scoring a knockdown of Rodtang in the second round, which proved to be the difference in the fight.

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson watched the fight from his home in Seattle and offered a quick reaction to the result on Instagram.

Johnson disagreed with the judges’ verdict.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I’m speechless. I felt, when I was watching that fight, I felt Rodtang came forward a lot more. But I felt like the one shot that made a difference in the fight was Rodtang’s elbow, which cut Superlek over his head. With that shot, that was probably the most damaging in the whole fight because it made him [bleed].”

Who do you think won this fight? Do you agree with Johnson that Rodtang did enough to win this contest?

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the Rodtang vs. Superlek banger and all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.