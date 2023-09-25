5 things to know about Superlek, the man who beat Rodtang

The fighting gods and ONE Championship answered the prayers of every fight fan at ONE Friday Fights 34 as Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 finally collided on the global stage – and boy, did it not disappoint.

For three high-octane rounds, the pair of ONE world champions went at each other with everything they had. Elbows, kicks, and punches were traded at full blast. Despite all that, both hearts, iron chins, and leather stood the test of time.

Unfortunately, only one man could prevail in that titanic battle, and that very evening inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Kicking Machine' cemented his status as one of the best with the biggest win of his resume after an epic drama-filled nine-round war.

At the same time, Superlek’s victory on September 22 bolstered his status as a fan favorite. And in case you are still unfamiliar with the Thai fighter, here are five things to know about the man who did what every striker failed to do under the ONE banner – hand Rodtang the bitter taste of defeat under the ONE spotlight.

#5. Martial arts runs in his veins

‘The Kicking Machine’ was born into poverty in the Prakhon Chai district of Buriram province. Like most kids in the region, the Thai superstar’s family struggled to make ends meet with limited job opportunities.

However, Muay Thai allowed the young superstar to find a positive output, and it was largely down to two of his uncles, Singdam and Panomrunglek, both multi-time Lumpinee Stadium world champions.

The legendary strikers guided the then-eight-year-old boy at Kiatmoo9 Gym from his first introductory class in ‘the art of eight limbs’ until he was ready to take on the world.

In six years, Superlek made a name for himself across multiple stadiums in the fight capital of the East, winning several accolades in the process.

Today, the fight DNA evidently runs in his blood, and he has the most coveted prize in the sport – ONE gold – to prove just that.

#4. He’s defeated bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty

Throughout his lengthy career, Superlek has taken on some of the best athletes in different weight classes. Not only did he best some of the toughest stars in the business, but he has done so in emphatic fashion on a regular basis.

One athlete who has crumbled to Superlek’s crushing weapons is none other than reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, whom he met in the main event of Yokkao 31 in October 2018.

Despite stepping up to replace Liam Harrison on short notice, the Thai fighter dominated most exchanges with heavy kicks and crisp boxing combinations before a vicious right elbow left the Londoner unable to continue at the end of the second frame.

However, Superlek feels the fight should have continued, and he’s been seeking a rematch against ‘The General’ since. Thankfully, both superstars now ply their trade at ONE Championship, which makes a hotly anticipated rematch more plausible than ever.

#3. Claimed two Lumpinee Stadium world titles in his teens

Every Muay Thai fighter’s dream is to become a stadium Muay Thai world champion in the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai.’ Unfortunately, only a few can go on to achieve that – and there weren’t many athletes who reached the pinnacle of their sport in their teens.

Superlek is one of those few teenagers who have laid claim to the throne though, an accolade that puts him right up there alongside the likes of Seanchai PK Saenchai.

In September 2012, ‘The Kicking Machine’ tasted success inside the revered venue when he came out on top by decision versus Muangthai PK Saenchai to become the super flyweight (115-pound) world champion.

Barely a year later, the then-18-year-old doubled his fortune inside the Lumpinee Stadium with a typically destructive knockout against Mondaom Sor Werapon inside the third stanza to become the stadium’s bantamweight (118-pound) divisional king.

#2. The most complete Muay Femur of this generation

The 27-year-old is one of the best fighters of this generation, and it's largely down to his highly acclaimed Muay Femur style, where an athlete relies on a high fight IQ to break down opponents.

While other Muay Thai styles solely depend on two or three weapons of ‘the art of eight limbs’ to hammer their way to victory, martial artists like Superlek blend it all and deliver one missile after another to push them across the finish line.

His signature technique is his truck-like right kick, which he constantly uses to control a match or break down an opponent’s body. Not only does it land with incredible force, but every opponent – including Rodtang – finds it very hard to defend against.

However, if his baseball bat of a right leg does not do the trick, ‘The Kicking Machine’ uses it to set up other areas where he can excel. Of course, the ability to chain one attack after another goes back to his high-level IQ – a factor that makes Superlek absolute poetry in motion.

#1. He’s been on a roll in 2023

The Thai fighter has been on a roll in all his fights on the global stage of ONE Championship. And if 2023 is anything to go by, the man known to the masses as one of the most destructive Muay Thai fighters today seems to have only gotten better with each passing fight.

In just nine months of the year, the Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate has picked up the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and claimed an additional four victories across both stand-up disciplines on offer at the Singapore-based promotion.

At the rate he is going, it is best for ONE to just hand the unstoppable superstar the 'Fighter of the Year' accolade.

There is still time, however, for ‘The Kicking Machine’ to add a couple more scalps to his blockbuster year.

A rematch versus ‘The Iron Man’ for the kickboxing or Muay Thai world title could send the world into a frenzy. In addition, a kickboxing date against promotional newcomer Takeru Segawa could be another route.

However, if he faces either name in the form he's in, both men might just be staring at defeat. On Superlek's end, it could merely be icing on the cake for the athlete who’s proven to be a machine more than anything since the turn of the year.