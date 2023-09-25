“I don’t care if I lose” - Superlek put it all on the line against Rodtang in Muay Thai’s biggest fight

The super fight between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang was hyped as the biggest Muay Thai bout in the past 50 years, and the pair of world champions promptly delivered on that promise.

Superlek and Rodtang put on an absolute banger this past Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion taking the unanimous decision win in their catchweight fight.

The fight was supposed to be for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but Superlek missed weight by five pounds resulting in a non-title bout. ‘The Kicking Machine’ was aware of the mistake and he quickly apologized to ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the blunder.

Nevertheless, Superlek fought with a tenacity worthy of the match’s incredible build.

During his post-fight interview with commentator Mitch Chilson, Superlek said:

“I felt so happy, but first I would like to apologize to Khun Chatri and all the fans that I couldn’t make weight. And then I just want this fight, I don’t care if I lose, I just want this fight to be the most entertaining. Deserves of the 50 years, the most anticipated fight in Muay Thai history.”

Superlek and Rodtang are considered the two best strikers, regardless of division, on the planet and their fight in Bangkok was a screaming testament to why they’re called as such.

The pair of Thai megastars put on a show befitting of their lofty reputations. The fight was as close as any, but Superlek scored a pivotal knockdown in the second round that proved to be a massive junction in the match.

Fans are, nonetheless, clamoring for more fights between Rodtang and Superlek, and ONE Championship already plans on securing the rematch between the two for ONE 165 in Qatar.