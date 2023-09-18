Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s only fear is becoming a boring fighter: “No one will support you”

Fans may wonder what scares reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. To be perfectly honest, there’s probably not a lot of things in this world that can make the Thai star flinch.

Rodtang is famous for willingly taking an opponent’s best strikes on the chin and not so much as wincing. In fact, he often goads his foes into scoring free hits, and dares them to go for the knockout blow.

That’s what made him a huge star in the first place. It turns out, however, that Rodtang is in fact fearful of only one thing.

In a recent guest appearance on Antoine Pinto’s Upper Talk podcast, Rodtang said his only fear was that he would become a boring fighter.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I think everyone wants to win, but if we see it as a sport, we just do our best. I think if you do it in a boring way and you lose. No one will support you. But if you make it a lot fun, but still lose, you’d still be gaining a lot of fans.”

Luckily for Rodtang, his style is perfect for fans, and is just what everybody wants to see – pure, unbridled action. This week, we get to see more of it.

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his flyweight Muay Thai gold against his ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.