Rodtang threatens to take Jonathan Haggerty’s belts again if he beats Fabricio Andrade: “I will be the one”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon simply believes he has ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty’s number.

Rodtang, who has already defeated Haggerty twice previously, says he still has his eye on the surging English striker, and vows to take everything he has, just like he did in the past.

Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, is set to face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt at ONE Fight Night 16 in November. If Haggerty wins, he will become a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang gave his thoughts on the upcoming Haggerty vs. Andrade matchup, and said he is excited to face Haggerty again to take his belts.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I’m sure Haggerty will claim the belt. For Fabricio, I still don’t know about his kickboxing skill. I’ve never watched his kickboxing or Muay Thai fight. But for Haggerty, both his style and physical condition are perfect for kickboxing. So, I believe Haggerty will get his second belt. And, I will be the one who takes those two belts from him later.”

Will Rodtang be able to lure Haggerty into a third fight? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Rodtang himself is back in action next week.

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.