Rodtang admits Superlek a formidable opponent: “He’s really good, maybe better than me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has virtually no equal in the ring. Whenever he steps onto the battlefield, the Thai superstar is like an apex predator, ready to rip apart his opponent.

That's exactly why it’s so surprising to hear him say some pretty big things about fellow Thai superstar ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 ahead of their highly anticipated showdown next week.

Rodtang will put his flyweight Muay Thai gold on the line against Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and no.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang was all praise for Superlek.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“He’s really good, maybe better than me. He was a superstar in Thailand even before I started fighting. Superlek is tough, and he has a tight guard. He has a dangerous right shin.”

The entire world is waiting for this fight to go down, and now it’s finally happening. And if there is someone out there who could truly rival Rodtang in the ring, it is without a doubt the man he is set to fight next week – Superlek.

Rodtang added:

“And of course, Superlek is the toughest opponent for me since I joined ONE.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.