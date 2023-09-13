Rodtang has some parting words of advice for Smilla Sundell ahead of first world title defense

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon can’t wait to see teenage sensation ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell back in action.

Sundell is set to defend her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Rodtang, who often frequents Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, where Sundell trains, has witnessed firsthand the awesome talent the 18-year-old phenom possesses, and ‘The Iron Man’ is no doubt impressed.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang had some big words of advice for the young Swedish star.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“Just do your best. Don’t hesitate to throw your weapons. Study your opponent well. Break a leg!”

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

But before Sundell returns to the Circle to defend her throne, Rodtang will be back in action in arguably the biggest fight of his professional career just a week prior.

Rodtang is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold against no.1-ranked contender and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two meet in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which broadcasts from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22. The event can be viewed for free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.