Smilla Sundell expects ‘more powerful’ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at strawweight

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell knows she cannot underestimate her next opponent, despite her moving up in weight to take on this challenge.

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil has answered Sundell’s call, and the two are now set to tango for the teenage sensation’s strawweight belt.

Sundell will defend the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai throne against Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sundell said she is not taking Rodrigues lightly by any means, and on the contrary, is actually prepared to take on her most powerful version yet.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“I think she got better in that fight compared to her last fight. Overall, she looked more powerful and everything. So, I think she’s going to be even better now because she can bulk up and be strong.”

Wise words from a teenager, and one of the youngest martial arts world champions in history. Will Sundell be able to thwart Rodrigues’ offensive and successfully defend his strawweight belt? Or will Rodrigues become a two-division ONE world champion? This result will be settled in the ring.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

