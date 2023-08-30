Smilla Sundell was inspired by Stamp Fairtex to become a pro fighter: “I want to do that too”

When reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell first took up the ‘art of eight limbs’ while on a family vacation in Thailand some years ago, she was just looking to do something fun as a hobby. Fast forward years later, and the Swedish teenage sensation is one of the most skilled fighters in the world, and a world champion at 18.

‘The Hurricane’ says it’s all thanks to Fairtex gym teammate, former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex, who inspired her to become a world champion.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Sundell shared the moment she knew she wanted to become a world champion.

Sundell said:

“I was training in Koh Samui, an island down south [in Thailand]. I trained there for three years, but I lacked opponents and had to move.”

That’s when Sundell saw Stamp, and decided to join her at Fairtex. She added:

“When I saw Stamp defending the [ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title] against Alma Juniku, we were eating dinner and watching that fight. Just seeing that fight, I was like, ‘Wow, I want to do that too.’”

Now Sundell’s belt is under siege, and she must defend it for the first time against a worthy opponent.

Sundell will put her belt on the line against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

In the main event, no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex will face no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title.