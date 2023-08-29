“So sweet and lethal at the same time” - Fans marvel at Smilla Sundell’s dual identities inside the Circle

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell will defend her belt for the first time since making history by winning it more than a year ago.

'The Hurricane', at 17 years and five months old, became the youngest Muay Thai world champion in history when she out-pointed Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai throne.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of the bout on Instagram:

"Teen phenom Smilla Sundell didn’t come to ONE to play nice 😤 The strawweight Muay Thai queen defends her throne against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo! 🥊 @smilla_fairtex"

Fans are loving Smilla Sundell's combination of angelic demeanor and demon-like ferocity.

It's all in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@ildiavolo is all for Sundell's peculiar combination of solf and strong energy:

"She is so sweet and lethal at the same time 😂"

@onetwo.matthew made an assessment of the devastation left by 'The Hurricane':

"Look at that damage… Smilla is dangerous! 😱💥🥊💪🏼❤️"

@wiltonreyes made a bold but not very far-fetched prediction:

"@smilla_fairtex will be the GOAT in a couple of year! She is so good 🙏🏼🙏🏼💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"

At ONE 158 last year, Smilla Sundell became the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai champion and also the youngest world champion in ONE Championship history.

After a razor-close first two rounds, 'The Hurricane' increased her trademark intensity like a twister ravaging a small town. The young Swede, true to her Viking roots, never took her foot off the gas even though her opponent, Jackie Buntan, constantly answered with her own shots.

By rounds three, four and five, it was evident that Buntan was reduced to a defensive shell, while Sundell was still constantly hunting for the finish.

In the end, 'The Hurricane' did more than enough to win her first world title. Not only did Smilla Sundell get a shiny new gold belt, she also bagged a $50,000 performance bonus for it.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who holds the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title, will move up to Sundell's weight class to challenge the young prodigy for her throne at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The champion vs. champion matchup between Sundell and Rodrigues, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.