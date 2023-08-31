Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looking to make champ-champ history by beating Smilla Sundell

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues isn’t content with just holding one golden belt over her shoulders. She’s gunning for immortality and wants 26-pound ONE hardware in each hand.

However, to achieve legendary champ-champ status, Rodrigues will have to get past a monumental challenge, in the literal and figurative sense.

Rodrigues is set to face towering 5-foot-8-inch teenage sensation Smilla Sundell for her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. The two are scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues said the opportunity to face Sundell, even on short notice, was simply too hard to pass up.

The Brazilian Muay Thai queen said:

“I’m moving up in the division because I couldn’t let this opportunity pass me by. I want to make history. I want to be a champion of two divisions.”

Can Rodrigues make history and claim a belt in a second weight division? Only time will tell.

Also at ONE Fight Night 14, No.1-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex takes on No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title in the evening’s main event. In addition, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

