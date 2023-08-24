Allycia Hellen Rodrigues open to Stamp Fairtex rematch in the future

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will entertain the idea of defending her coveted prize against former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex after the Thai superstar completes her MMA world title charge at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Pattaya native locks horns alongside No.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title in the main event on the September 29 bill, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp, the top-ranked contender, enters the stacked card with two consecutive wins following her defeat to divisional queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee at ONE X in March last year.

Speaking on an opportunity to run it back against her old foe, Rodrigues had this to say to South China Morning Post Martial Arts:

“I think she can [get a rematch] if she wins the MMA title. I really think she can have a title shot if that is her idea.”

Watch the interview here:

In recent interviews, the Fairtex Gym representative has admitted that she wants to shift her focus back to her bread and butter – Muay Thai and kickboxing – once she attains ONE gold in the all-encompassing sport.

Though it might seem pretty straightforward, Ham will do whatever it takes to ensure she leaves the stadium with her hand raised.

The South Korean veteran is chasing her first taste of success in the discipline and brings a perfect 3-0 promotional slate into her first five-round war. With experience on her side, she will fancy her chances against Stamp.

For her part, Rodrigues is also set for a return at ONE Fight Night 14. The Phuket Fight Club athlete moves up a division to contest for Smilla Sundell’s strawweight Muay Thai crown.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch the entire card live and for free on Friday, September 29.