Rodtang raves about Smilla Sundell: “She is fearless and not shy to walk toward her opponents”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has nothing but praise for teenage sensation, 18-year-old reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Rodtang frequents Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya to cross-train with the Fairtex team in preparation for his fights, and Sundell is one of the mainstays of the beachside gym.

After having spent some time working with Sundell on the pads, and sparring with her in the ring, Rodtang has gotten a good grasp of what the Swedish fighter is all about.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang talked about Sundell’s skills, and what makes her such a great young fighter.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“She’s got guts. She is fearless and not shy to walk toward her opponents and trade. All of her weapons are formidable. Plus, she has long limbs. She always gets the range advantage in any fight.”

Sundell is set to defend her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai gold next against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil. The two meet in the co-headliner at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Meanwhile, Rodtang returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 34 the week prior, set to face ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9. The event broadcasts from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, and can be viewed for free on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.