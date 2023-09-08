Rodtang Jitmuangnon on Smilla Sundell’s bright future: “She will be unbeatable”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most talented fighters in the world. As such, the 26-year-old Thai phenom recognizes talent when he sees it.

That being said, Rodtang is high on teenage sensation, reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell, whom he has spent some time training with at Fairtex. ‘The Iron Man’ believes Sundell is on her way to achieving great things in the ‘art of eight limbs.’

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang had nothing but nice things to say about ‘The Hurricane’.

Rodtang said:

“Smilla is a girl with great determination. She always does her best in training. And if she has a great trainer who teaches her techniques, she will be unbeatable.”

Will Sundell be able to live up to the hype? She will prove worthy if she can defeat her next opponent.

Sundell is set to defend her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is back in action before that, when he puts his ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold on the line against Thai countryman ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two will lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime. The event will be broadcast live on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.