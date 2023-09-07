Superlek excited for Rodtang megafight: “This is a dream match for Thai and global fans”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is relieved his megafight with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is finally coming to fruition.

The 27-year-old Thai superstar is excited to step in the ring with his esteemed countryman, but he’s not the only one. Fans all over the country and across the globe have been waiting for years for Superlek and Rodtang to cross paths, and now, we are less than three weeks away from the blockbuster fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek shared his thoughts on his upcoming showdown with Rodtang.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“This is a dream match for Thai and global fans. I think the ONE matchmakers want to put on the biggest main events that every fan wants to see. The fight between Rodtang and me has been highly anticipated for a long time.”

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9, who is also the No.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, is set to face ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

If Superlek emerges victorious in this contest, he will become a rare two-sport ONE world champion. More importantly, he will earn bragging rights as arguably the best Muay Thai fighter on the planet, pound-for-pound.