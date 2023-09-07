Superlek shares affinity for ‘soccer buddy’ Rodtang: “I’m fairly close to him”

While they may be on separate ends in their scheduled title clash later this month, Superlek Kiatmoo9 shared that he is actually close to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

It is an affinity, ‘The Kicking Machine’ said, that was forged through love for soccer, among others, allowing them to get to know one another better through the years.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek relayed that he admires ‘The Iron Man’ a lot and believes young fighters would be best served following his footsteps.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout said:

“I’m fairly close to him. Rodtang is such a nice guy. We used to play soccer together. He’s a humble and funny person. He is one of those fighters that young fighters should look up to.”

Superlek, the No. 1 flyweight Muay Thai contender, will challenge reigning champion Rodtang for the division’s world title at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok.

He will be gunning for a second world title, in addition to the flyweight kickboxing gold in his possession.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is actually Superlek’s fifth outing for this year alone, having fought and won in January, March, June and July. In his last fight, he destroyed Russian Tagir Khalilov with devastating strikes on his way to a second-round technical knockout win.

Rodtang, meanwhile, is making his sixth defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title he seized in August 2021. He was last in action in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, where he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round to successfully retain his championship belt.

Apart from successfully defending his world title once again, the impressive victory also earned Rodtang a hefty $100,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Friday Fights events happen at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and are available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.