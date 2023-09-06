FREE FULL FIGHT: Witness the striking brilliance of Superlek against Taiki Naito in Muay Thai firefight

There’s something entertaining and wild about being able to say that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of the greatest Muay Thai strikers alive.

The Buriram native was an accomplished martial artist even before he stepped onto the global stage. But it was in ONE Championship that fans began to appreciate his indelible talents as he continuously bludgeoned through his opposition like butter.

At ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, the now-ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion pulled it off again with arguably one of the greatest one-sided performances of his career when he faced former Shoot Boxing Champion Taiki Naito in May 2022.

After playing it safe in the first round, Superlek let it rain elbows and punches on Naito in the second round, managing to curl up his Japanese opponent like a ball whenever his back hit the cage.

To Naito’s credit, he did well in countering Superlek’s attacks with some high leg kicks, but they never made much of an impact. Superlek stayed big with the punches and elbows, landing shot after shot, until ending the fight by unanimous decision.

Before Superlek makes his bid for two-sport glory against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon, re-watch his striking brilliance over Taikia Naito below:

Superlek and Rodtang are ready to draw in the crowds once again with their highly anticipated Muay Thai brawl at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

Since both fighters have trained as early as children in the sport, you can imagine how exciting and thrilling their match will be on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Moreover, they are both dominant strikers with a devastating clinching game. So, the question is, which fighter is the most resilient?

Find out how Rodtang vs. Superlek plays out on Friday, September 22 in U.S. Primetime at 8:30 am EDT.