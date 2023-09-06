ONE Fight Night 15: Rodtang says Superbon’s terrifying striking arsenal “as fast as lightning”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a huge fan of fellow Thai superstar Superbon’s Singha Mawynn’s striking arsenal, which he believes is among the best in the game.

‘The Iron Man’ shared this in a recent interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how the former two-time featherweight kickboxing world champion combines speed and efficiency in his striking.

Rodtang said:

“[Superbon’s] kick is as fast as lightning, and it’ll land on your face before you know it.”

Superbon returns to action at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, where he will vie for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

It will be the second match for Superbon after losing the kickboxing gold in the division in January.

In his previous fight in June, he knocked out Dutch fighter Tayfun Ozcan in the second round with a nasty head kick.

Tawanchai, for his part, will be making his second defense of the world title he won in September last year.

Meanwhile, Rodtang will also be in a title showdown, defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 also at Lumpinee.

He will be challenged by the kickboxing king in the division Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an all-champion showdown.

It will be Rodtang’s sixth defense of the world title he seized in August 2019. His last successful defense was in May in the United States, where he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round.

Superlek on the other hand is fighting for the fifth time in 2023. He fought and won in January, March, June and July, and is now looking to sustain the momentum he has built as he goes for another ONE world title.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America while ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.