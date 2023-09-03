FREE FULL FIGHT: Superbon battles rival Sitthichai in kickboxing masterpiece

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn made his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization in July 2020 at ONE: No Surrender against a familiar opponent, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

It was their third meeting after they split the first two bouts, with Sitthichai knocking out Superbon in the first fight in 2016. But eight months later, Superbon equaled their head-to-head matchup at one-apiece by beating Sitthichai via decision.

Their third meeting was disputed in a kickboxing match, and both showed out in their maiden appearance in ONE Championship with a striking extravaganza. Both Superbon and Sitthichai displayed their signature attacks of the powerful right hook counter and the step-through knee, respectively.

It was a tightly contested fight in the first two rounds, with the Thai superstars exchanging significant strikes, timing counters, and utilizing a good defensive scheme. However, in the third and final round, Superbon turned up the heat and landed the more damaging and crucial strikes against the ‘Killer Kid.’

In the end, Superbon got the nod from the judges and won the fight by decision to break the tie in his head-to-head with Sitthichai and make an imposing arrival in ONE. Since that victory, the 33-year-old has become a multi-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion by beating Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative is preparing for his world title fight against reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai on October 6, which headlines ONE Fight Night 15 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

