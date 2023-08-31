Superbon hits the pads with undefeated Muay Thai champ Dani Rodrigues in preparation for Tawanchai mega fight

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is currently experiencing one of the best training camps this year as he prepares for his Tawanchai PK Saenchai mega fight this Fall.

The atmosphere at the Superbon Training Camp has intensified with the arrival of famed Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai Champion Dani Rodrigues this week.

With Rodrigues present, Singha Mawynn’s level of confidence has reached new heights due to the quality of training partner he has at his disposal. On Instagram, the Thai superstar shared a clip of their recent training session, which showed them sharpening their kicking skills together with Trainer Gae.

Singha Mawynn captioned the image with the following words:

“A good team will make you excel faster. join us here @superbon.trainingcamp 👊🏽.”

Indeed, Singha Mawynn looks ultra fierce in his new training video.

He’s definitely brought out the big guns this time to make sure that no stone is left unturned - especially when the next opponent is reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai champ Tawanchai PK. Saenchai, there’s just absolutely no room for errors.

Tawanchai knows how to pack a punch, even a kick, for that matter. As of September 2022, the 24-year-old phenom has blown away fans with his thrilling victories over Jamal Yusupov and Davit Kiria this year. So when given the chance, he can drop you unconscious with one swift move.

But Singha Mawynn is unfazed. He’s adamant about proving that Tawanchai is not as strong as he appears when he dethrones the Muay Thai champ at ONE Fight Night 15 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on October 6.

Watch ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.