“Superlek is so good” - Fans in awe of Superlek’s technique in perfect counterstrike

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is in the precipice of history as he challenges Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. This fight between world champions is considered a monumental match in modern Muay Thai. Two of the very best in the sport in their weight class are about to collide to find out who is the best.

This colossal bout goes down at ONE Friday Fights 34 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22.

Ahead of his much-anticipated super-fight at ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE posted a video of one of Superlek being an expert slickster in the ring:

"Breaking it down 🔬 From 1-10, rate Superlek’s chances of claiming Rodtang’s flyweight Muay Thai strap at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22? @superlek789"

That parry requires a level of reaction time that's reserved for gods. To be able to anticipate an attack so close and then hit back with debilitating counterattacks is what truly makes 'The Kicking Machine' such a special athlete.

Fans are rating the world champion's technique in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@so95ldv and @abd9ssamad both gave high ratings:

"10"

"9"

@cat_sunchez, on the other hand, went overboard and we can't blame him:

"12+ 🔥 dopest Teep parry i saw so far"

The ONE flyweight kickboxing king will have the chance to showcase his slick technique and more as he faces a forward-moving tank in Rodtang Jitmuangnon. People are comparing this match-up to Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. - a clash of modern-day titans.

The two were originally scheduled to fight at ONE Fight Night 8 last March, with Superlek slated to defend his world title against Rodtang. As bad luck would have it, 'The Iron Man' had to pull out due to injury, leaving 'The Kicking Machine' with a new opponent.

After dispatching the replacement, the ONE flyweight kickboxing king jumped into Rodtang's world and scored back-to-back wins in Muay Thai contests. With that, Superlek effectively turned the tables on his rival as he became the hunter. This should be an exciting clash.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on September 22 via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.