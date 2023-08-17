“Both perfect technique” - Fans in utter awe of Superlek and Rodtang’s textbook kicks

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 are bound for perhaps one of the most important fights in Muay Thai's recent history.

It's very rare in combat sports today that two of the best share a weight class and even more rare is that they get to fight. There's a lot of money and bureaucracy involved that hinders this, but thanks to ONE Championship, we can witness the best truly fight the best.

Ahead of their legendary bout at ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE Championship posted a comparison video of 'The Iron Man' and 'The Kicking Machine'. They posted the two world champions' kicking technique side-by-side:

"Who's got the superior kicks? 🧐 The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship showdown between reigning king Rodtang and striking legend Superlek goes down on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34! @superlek789 @rodtang_jimungnon⁠ @mitchchilson"

Fans jumped to give their two cents in the comments section on who has the better kicks. Here are some of the best ones:

Comments on ONE Championship's comparison video

@alexand3r_thegreat, thebjjcoach, @artemkastarnik and @zebmartins couldn't seem to choose which one is better:

"Apples and oranges, you can’t compare the two"

"Impossible question as they are both legends and phenomenal kickers!"

"I think they both have perfect technique"

"Both perfect technique. Superlek has the longer range and perhaps more dynamic kicking. Maybe Rodtang has more power. Really excited for this fight. One FC killing the game again 🫡"

@han.g50719 is siding with 'The Kicking Machine', also citing his deep knowledge of the sport:

"Superlek can easily deal with Muay mat fighter👍🏻like pornsanae sitmonchai"

Superlek could be seen as more of a slickster with his kicks, while Rodtang is a steamroller. Regardless of who has the better kicks, however, this battle will be between two of the best today and the entire world will be watching.

ONE Friday Fights 34 takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on September 22.