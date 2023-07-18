Superlek talks about his chances against Rodtang in a hypothetical fight: “It’s 50-50”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes he and Rodtang Jitmuangnon would be evenly matched in a potential superfight between two Muay Thai superstars.

‘The Kicking Machine’ added another impressive win to his growing resume, landing a second-round knockout against Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12. It was Superlek’s second finish in three weeks, having earned a first-round TKO against newcomer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fight 22 last month.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post about what could potentially come next, Superlek addressed the long-awaited superfight between himself and Rodtang.

“Well, considering all the factors of Muay Thai,” Superlek said. “So first Muay Thai and second small gloves and also my opponent, Rodtang he's tough, he's strong, he's very good and Muay Thai. So I think it's 50-50. I can't say that I will win. Considering my skills as well, so it's 50-50.”

Superlek and Rodtang were previously scheduled to square off in March at ONE Fight Night 8, but ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to withdraw after sustaining an injury during training. While a bout between the two striking icons feels inevitable, fans could be waiting a while for it to happen.

Currently, 'Iron Man' and ‘The Kicking Machine’ are both eyeing potential matchups with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty and former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa. However, no official announcements have been made regarding their next appearances inside the Circle thus far.

