WATCH: Rodtang in deadly form ahead of blockbuster world title defense against Superlek

Rodtang looked phenomenal while hitting pads in his latest training footage.

On September 22, ‘The Iron Man’ will face arguably his toughest challenge thus far in ONE Championship when he takes on Superlek. The Thai superstars are scheduled to meet in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, with Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

‘The Iron Man’ must be prepared for war, as Superlek holds a promotional Muay Thai record of 8-0 to go with his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. ONE recently shared a video on Instagram of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion hitting pads with the caption saying:

“Rodtang is looking SHARP 🔪 Can he stop Superlek on September 22 when he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Friday Fights 34? 💥”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has fought and won twice this year. He started in January with a unanimous decision win in a kickboxing bout against Jiduo Yibu. On May 5, ‘The Iron Man’ returned to action to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, which he accomplished with a second-round knockout against Edgar Tabares.

Meanwhile, Superlek has fought and won four times this year. ‘The Kicking Machine’ started with two kickboxing world title defenses against Daniel Puertas and Danial Williams. After solidifying himself as the flyweight kickboxing king, he secured two Muay Thai wins by knockout against Nabil Anane and Tagir Khalilov.

Superlek and ‘The Iron Man’ were scheduled to fight in March before the latter pulled out with an undisclosed injury. Luckily, fans will be treated to the must-see matchup on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.