Danial Williams says former foe Rodtang will retain world title against Superlek

ONE Championship's resident action man Danial Williams recently gave his two cents on the upcoming battle between two of his former opponents, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. Williams fought 'The Iron Man' to a decision loss in the ONE Super Series 2021 Fight of the Year. Meanwhile, Williams faced 'The Kicking Machine' as a late replacement back in March. He ended up losing via knockout.

ONE Championship recently posted the modern-day classic that was Rodtang vs. Williams:

"Brotherhood at the end of the day 🙏 Rodtang defends the flyweight Muay Thai gold against Superlek on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34 ⚔️ and Danial Williams challenges strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella on October 6 at ONE Friday Fights 15 on @primevideo! 🏆 @rodtang_jimungnon @dmini_t"

Interestingly, Williams himself left a comment on the video, citing what he thinks the outcome of the Rodtang-Superlek clash would be:

"Respect. I think Rodtang has it if he is training hard and gets inside with the small gloves. Hard task though, and the fans win at the end of the day. Me, I'm looking forward to getting my first striking match in my weight class. I've wanted to do this since fighting Rodtang back in 2021 [although I don't regret the tough journey getting here] Win, lose or draw [in any discipline or smaller weight classes]. I want to fight the best. One is the platform to do this #martialartist"

Williams, who has been bouncing around different weight classes and combat sports in ONE Championship, will be fighting for a world title in a weight class he is most comfortable with at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. 'Mini T' will face Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The Aussie's significant experience fighting 'The Iron Man' and 'The Kicking Machine' in the past makes him more qualified than most to give a prediction on the upcoming world title bout at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22. If he says that the ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin has the best chance of winning inside the pocket, we best believe it.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.